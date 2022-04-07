Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 28,492 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,988 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 28,492 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $19,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Autodesk by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $187,896,000 after acquiring an additional 198,583 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 278.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $203.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.45 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.29 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.15.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,940 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

