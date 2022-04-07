Robert Alvarez Sells 50,000 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Alvarez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $118,889.82.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $72.20.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 21.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 44.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 750.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $663,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

BigCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

