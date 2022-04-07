Robert W. Baird Cuts CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $140.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KMX. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citic Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.27.
Shares of CarMax stock opened at $97.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.24. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $95.04 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98.
CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
