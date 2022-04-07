Robert W. Baird Lowers Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $160.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $142.27 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $139.12 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.46 and a 200 day moving average of $164.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

