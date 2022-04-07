Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Acquires $99,072.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jay Farner purchased 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jay Farner purchased 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jay Farner purchased 8,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $99,680.00.

Shares of RKT opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $23.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

