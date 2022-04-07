Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Financial Contrast

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rocket Lab USA and Redwire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Lab USA N/A -25.30% -12.94% Redwire N/A N/A N/A

Rocket Lab USA has a beta of -2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 321% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwire has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Rocket Lab USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Redwire shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rocket Lab USA and Redwire’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Lab USA $62.24 million 60.19 -$117.32 million N/A N/A Redwire $137.60 million 2.75 -$61.54 million N/A N/A

Redwire has higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Lab USA.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rocket Lab USA and Redwire, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Lab USA 0 1 5 0 2.83 Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rocket Lab USA presently has a consensus price target of 18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 129.53%. Redwire has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.22%. Given Redwire’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Redwire is more favorable than Rocket Lab USA.

Summary

Redwire beats Rocket Lab USA on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rocket Lab USA (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions. It serves customers in commercial, civil, defense, and academic sectors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Redwire (Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions. Redwire Corporation is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

