Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Lowered to $252.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $294.00 to $252.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.

ROK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.71.

Shares of ROK opened at $272.23 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $250.65 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 70,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,237,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

