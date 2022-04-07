Rollins Financial Acquires Shares of 9,442 iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,274,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,325,000 after acquiring an additional 63,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,988,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after acquiring an additional 99,834 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,061,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 854,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,022,000 after acquiring an additional 36,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,840,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.11. 136,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,721. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.71. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $106.97.

