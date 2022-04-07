Rollins Financial Invests $375,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,074 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,479.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,304,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,759,000 after buying an additional 1,221,809 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,663,000 after buying an additional 1,004,956 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,926,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,574,000 after buying an additional 735,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.79. 2,415,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,989. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

