Rollins Financial Purchases New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 69,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 587,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.10. 865,112 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.55. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

