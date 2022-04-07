Rollins Financial Purchases Shares of 22,621 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $19.27. 15,476,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,362,609. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.