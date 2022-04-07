Rollins Financial Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,636. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.10 and its 200 day moving average is $205.52. The firm has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.22.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.