Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Shares Up 4.5%

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42.

About Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF)

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

