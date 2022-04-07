Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.45% from the company’s current price.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.65.

Shares of ROST opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.02.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

