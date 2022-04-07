Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Has $782,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.89. 39,123,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,995,500. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.76. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

