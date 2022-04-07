Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the quarter. FOX comprises about 0.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 98.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,010 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in FOX by 78.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,554,000 after buying an additional 1,467,409 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 1,315.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,535,000 after buying an additional 1,425,760 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,925,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 20,059.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,566,000 after buying an additional 1,304,057 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,730,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,339. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

