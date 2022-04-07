Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) Shares Up 0.4%

Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30. 4,118 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 2,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 11.04% of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

