Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,750 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($36.07) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,570 ($33.70) price target on Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.46) target price on Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,375 ($31.15) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.87) target price on Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,580.22 ($33.84).

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,131.50 ($27.95) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,987.11. The company has a market capitalization of £160.95 billion and a PE ratio of 10.93. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,142 ($28.09).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.75), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,083,278.69).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

