Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to €65.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

NYSE:BUD opened at $59.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $910,682,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $628,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,448 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,289,006 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $501,899,000 after purchasing an additional 92,839 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,253,000 after purchasing an additional 389,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 123,429 shares in the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.