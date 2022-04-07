Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,556,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936 in the last ninety days. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,013,000 after buying an additional 6,511,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,460,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,966,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,357,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 110.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,514,000 after buying an additional 2,183,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

