Rupee 24-Hour Volume Tops $281.00 (RUP)

Rupee (RUP) traded 73.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, Rupee has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $26,949.05 and approximately $281.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00024089 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.