Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,472 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Pitney Bowes worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 363.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 177,890 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 300,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick bought 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.51 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.63 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is -1,998.00%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

