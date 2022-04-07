Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,701 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Lazard worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 61.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth about $1,346,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 14.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 4.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth about $2,174,000.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lazard from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

