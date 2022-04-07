Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Visteon worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 958.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after buying an additional 277,234 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Visteon by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after buying an additional 256,689 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Visteon by 51.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,622,000 after buying an additional 216,817 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 514.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 129,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 11.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,023,000 after buying an additional 121,157 shares during the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on VC. Barclays lifted their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $134.57. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Visteon’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Visteon (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.