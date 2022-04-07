Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Decreases Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA cut its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,300 shares during the quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Andersons were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Andersons by 17.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 3.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 227,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Andersons by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 10.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

In other news, insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $1,246,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $197,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,548 shares of company stock valued at $4,808,002. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANDE. StockNews.com began coverage on Andersons in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Andersons to $45.75 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

