Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Has $2.33 Million Stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. RCM Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 3.13% of RCM Technologies worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCMT stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $133.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RCM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

RCM Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.