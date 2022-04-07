Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Has $5.46 Million Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,039 shares during the quarter. Tecnoglass makes up about 3.6% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of TGLS stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 132,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,843. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 36.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

