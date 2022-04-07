Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Has $6.42 Million Holdings in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,666 shares during the quarter. PCTEL makes up approximately 4.3% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 6.21% of PCTEL worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCTI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in PCTEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PCTEL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PCTEL by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PCTEL by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 249,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 73,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PCTEL by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. 44,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,288. PCTEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $79.69 million, a PE ratio of 435.44 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.17%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 2,202.20%.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

