Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Has $759,000 Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 0.06% of AZZ worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the third quarter worth $217,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the third quarter worth $220,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.19. 100,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,103. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.37. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $58.59.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZZ. StockNews.com raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

