Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Increases Stock Holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,332 shares during the quarter. Geospace Technologies accounts for approximately 3.0% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 5.22% of Geospace Technologies worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 145.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 290,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $76,481.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Owens bought 15,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,673.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Geospace Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 43,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,782. The company has a market capitalization of $71.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 23.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Geospace Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

