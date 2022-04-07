Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Financial Comparison

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.27 billion 11.55 $262.48 million $1.43 55.20 Ryman Hospitality Properties $939.37 million 5.19 -$176.97 million ($3.22) -27.50

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity LifeStyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Equity LifeStyle Properties and Ryman Hospitality Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 3 4 0 2.57 Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 1 5 0 2.83

Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus price target of $83.43, suggesting a potential upside of 5.69%. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus price target of $98.20, suggesting a potential upside of 10.89%. Given Ryman Hospitality Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ryman Hospitality Properties is more favorable than Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity LifeStyle Properties 20.64% 19.44% 5.28% Ryman Hospitality Properties -18.84% -1,684.43% -4.98%

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats Ryman Hospitality Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture. The Entertainment segment refers to the Grand Ole Opry assets, the Ryman Auditorium, WSM-AM, Ole Red, other Nashville-based attractions, and the Circle joint venture. The Corporate and Other segment represents the corporate expenses. The company was founded by Edward Lewis Gaylord in 1956 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

