Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

BRW stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, May 20th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 22,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $101,382.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 341,296 shares of company stock worth $1,548,976 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $975,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

