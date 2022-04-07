Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.37. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth $63,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBRA stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.64. 76,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,468. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.37. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -235.29%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

