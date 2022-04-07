SAFE DEAL Price Hits $1.42 on Top Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00003248 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $60,650.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00046977 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.18 or 0.07455724 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,674.77 or 1.00125685 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,865,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,405,558 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

