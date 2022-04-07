SafeBlast Market Cap Hits $978,873.87 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a market cap of $978,873.87 and $185,250.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

