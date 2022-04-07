Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $83.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.97.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
