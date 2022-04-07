Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $83.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 965,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 316,209 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 746,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,644 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

