Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.90

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.90 and traded as low as $27.31. Safran shares last traded at $27.58, with a volume of 255,244 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Safran from €150.00 ($164.84) to €140.00 ($153.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Safran from €137.00 ($150.55) to €140.00 ($153.85) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

