Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAFM. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,097,000 after purchasing an additional 53,477 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 27,119.0% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 775,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,995,000 after purchasing an additional 772,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 533,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 456,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,158,000 after purchasing an additional 180,248 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $185.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.70. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $155.34 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.96.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 31.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

