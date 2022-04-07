Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAFM stock opened at $185.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.70. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.34 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.96.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. Analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

