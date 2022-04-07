SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SBA Communications by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,630,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,539,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $370.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.86. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.75 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $274.60 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.38.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

