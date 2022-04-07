Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €6.40 by Morgan Stanley

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) received a €6.40 ($7.03) price target from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.79) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.59) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.67) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.89) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.59) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.33 ($8.05).

SHA stock traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €5.49 ($6.03). 1,296,259 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.75. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($12.42) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($18.40).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

