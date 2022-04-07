Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 139 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $603.05. 1,657,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,002. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $596.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.43. The company has a market capitalization of $246.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.