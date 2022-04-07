Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $5.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $485.27. The company had a trading volume of 681,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,569. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.97 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

