Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $8.39 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.7% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.86. 4,537,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,155. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.71.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

