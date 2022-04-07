Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 143 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELGet Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,038,000 after acquiring an additional 369,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,335,000 after acquiring an additional 226,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,805,000 after acquiring an additional 109,180 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after acquiring an additional 678,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,064,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $267.02. 1,786,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,047. The stock has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.42 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.95.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.