Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 143 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,038,000 after acquiring an additional 369,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,335,000 after acquiring an additional 226,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,805,000 after acquiring an additional 109,180 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after acquiring an additional 678,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,064,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $267.02. 1,786,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,047. The stock has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.42 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.95.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.