Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Rating) was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 542.30 ($7.11) and last traded at GBX 545 ($7.15). Approximately 277,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 184,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 546 ($7.16).

The stock has a market capitalization of £866.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 545.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 573.14.

In related news, insider Julia Goh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 569 ($7.46) per share, with a total value of £28,450 ($37,311.48).

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

