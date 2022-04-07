Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 111.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,823 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,501,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,800. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average is $62.11. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.