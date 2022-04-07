Scotiabank Boosts Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$31.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.25 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.23.

OTCMKTS:TPZEF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

