Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sculptor Capital Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sculptor Capital Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

SCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.56. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after buying an additional 586,627 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1,534.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after buying an additional 520,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after buying an additional 204,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,738,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $166,717.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

