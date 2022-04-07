SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

SEAS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,640 shares of company stock valued at $629,682 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

